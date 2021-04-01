California court: Sports organizations must protect athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Supreme Court has ruled that sports governing organizations have a duty to protect young athletes from sexual and other abuse. The ruling Thursday against USA Taekwondo insulated the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee from liability because it was not close enough to the coach or athletes involved. The ruling came in a lawsuit by three former aspiring Olympians who were sexually abused by their coach for years. They won a $60 million judgment against the coach but a lower court threw out claims against USA Taekwondo and the USOPC. The ruling revives the lawsuit against the taekwondo governing body.