The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins today at 1:10 p.m. in the first game of their 2021 season.

And while peanuts and Cracker Jacks are ballpark staples, we found one unique to American Family Field that you can try in Milwaukee.

It's called the Wisconsin Ultimate Cheese Fry, and it's loaded with Wisconsin staples like bacon, cheese curds, cheese sauce and fries.