A warmer trend heading into the weekend

The conditions will be cool once again for the first day of April but mild weather will return soon. The first part of April is looking a lot like March – warmer than normal on most days.

Today: Sunny and cool with less wind.

High: 42 Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear and a bit chilly

Low: 23 Wind: Becoming SW around 5

Friday: A few hazy high clouds, otherwise breezy, and warmer.

High: 54 Winds: South 10-20

You will see plenty of blue skies for today. The sun will help warm temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. The wind will be much lighter as well, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it will be much better than the last two days even though it is still below normal.

As forecast earlier in the week, it looks like a warm-up will develop for the weekend and early next week. A breezy south wind will develop on Friday and this will help boost high temps up into the 50s. A south or southwest wind flow will continue over the weekend and this will help keep the mild temps in place. Highs on Saturday and Easter Sunday should be in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few hazy high clouds in the sky on Friday and Saturday and then a mix of sun and clouds will develop for Sunday.

The next chance of showers will be Sunday night. A slow-moving low pressure system will be moving in from the west and it will stick around the middle of the country through early next week. This means a chance of showers and thunderstorms for our area, but it is still to early to pinpoint the timing for all of the batches of rain that will be developing. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms will be on Monday and then the chances will decrease a bit by Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday. Even though there will be more clouds, highs will remain above normal, in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday, then in the low 60s on Wednesday.

Have an fine Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A tornado touched down briefly during a snow squall on the south shore of White Fish Bay. A mobile home was unroofed and insulation was sucked from its walls. (The Weather Channel)