Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia’s police HQ

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A woman entered Indonesia’s National Police Headquarters and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in what officials said was the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. There were no reports of injuries among the police. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass which wounded at least 20 people. Televised video showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking Wednesday toward the police chief’s office building. She pointed a gun and fired at several police officers before being shot dead.