Texas trooper wounded in shooting dies from injuries

WACO, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week has died. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. The 38-year-old Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. Authorities say the man who shot Walker later killed himself after fleeing the scene.