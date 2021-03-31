Sun’s out, surf’s up and California’s reopening more widely

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — April is bringing a fresh breath of warm spring air to California after a stale year of coronavirus closures. A lot of activities Californians haven’t been able to enjoy for most of the past year are suddenly within reach as the state reopens more widely. Thursday marks the first day fans can attend a Major League Baseball game since 2019 and return to amusement parks that have been closed for a year. Some health officials who fear a new wave of infection sweeping the U.S. are warning residents not to let their guards down after the state managed to limit COVID-19 outbreaks.