Speed trailers return to Wausau as weather gradually warms up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the weather slowly but surely begins to warm up in central Wisconsin, more cars are bound to be out on the roadways throughout the day.

With increased travel and warmer weather comes faster drivers, according to the Wausau Police Department.

To begin cracking down early on speedy travelers, Wausau PD has reintroduced speed trailers. These are also known as radar trailers.

The solar powered devices are used to determine speeds of vehicles as the pass by with a purpose of serving as a deterrent to speeding in hot spots, or areas that become known for fast drivers.

Wausau PD said whenever the weather warms through the spring and summer, calls from residents about fast drivers becomes one of the most common complaints.

"If we can start isolating a time better, we'll sit out there and monitor speed and enforce it accordingly," Wausau Police Officer Ross Austin said.

Wausau currently has two trailers out, but the placement of more all depends on driver habits.

Officer Austin said drivers usually brake when they see the trailers, and it helps people remain aware of the speed limit as well as their own speed.

"There's some areas where people aren't quite sure what the speed limit is," Officer Austin said. "So the sign above saying what the speed is and showing your speed is a good indicator for most."

According to the department, the trailers also help the city study if there are traffic safety concerns that would eventually lead to more focus on extra traffic enforcement.

Residents with concerns about speeding in a particular area can contact Wausau PD and from there data will be collected to determine any further action.