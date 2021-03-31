Russia’s Navalny announces start of prison hunger strike

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has started a prison hunger strike to protest officials’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. In a statement posted Wednesday on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison authorities’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him. He also protested the hourly checks a guard makes on him at night, saying they amount to sleep deprivation torture. The 44-year-old Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken opponent. He was arrested on Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.