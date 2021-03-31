Pre-taped SAG Awards go for spirit of live ceremonies past

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the Screen Actors Guild Awards days away, producers gathered for final appraisal of a montage honoring the nominees that include Olivia Colman, Sacha Baron Cohen and the late Chadwick Boseman. The meeting was virtual and the SAG event will be pre-taped because of the pandemic. Producers of the SAG honors say their challenge became how to evoke the tradition of ceremonies past. They decided to reimagine the ‘I Am an Actor’ stories that typically open the SAG Awards. Producers say that led to docuseries-style segments in which actors share career anecdotes and more. They’ll be part of Sunday’s SAG Awards, airing on TNT and TBS.