No confrontation led to fatal highway shooting, husband says

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The husband of a vacationing Pennsylvania woman killed on a North Carolina highway says no confrontation led up to her fatal shooting by another driver. Ryan Eberly told LNP for a story Monday that he may have accidentally forced the other motorist over to the shoulder of Interstate 95 southbound when he switched lanes but didn’t escalate the situation. Julie Eberly died at a hospital after the shooting Thursday. Investigators haven’t arrested a suspect. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has described the suspect driver’s appearance and posted a photograph of his vehicle. The Eberly’s were going on a beach vacation to celebrate their anniversary. They have six children.