Looie Lookout: Police seek to recover minor league mascot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are asking “Where’s Looie?” after a minor league baseball team reported its mascot was stolen from its ballpark. The Chattanooga Lookouts told local police that the costume of its mascot Looie was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment. Chattanooga police are asking the public for any tips on the costume’s whereabouts, saying callers can remain anonymous. The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4. Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose.