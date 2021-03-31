Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative in Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump under investigation for a former relationship for nearly a year, would lose his Congressional seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that Gaetz would be removed from his committees if the charges were proven. But he sidestepped the issue of what to do while the case is ongoing. Gaetz, who represents parts of western Florida , has known for months about the accusations of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.