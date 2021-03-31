Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say divers are inspecting the underside of a colossal containership that had blocked the Suez Canal. They’ve spotted some damage to the bow, but not severe enough to ground the vessel. The dives are part of a continuing investigation into what caused the Ever Given to crash into a bank of the canal and get stuck sideways, blocking the waterway for six days. The vessel was dislodged on Monday and is now anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal.