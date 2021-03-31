DNR Runoff management grants report now available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released their annual report of runoff management grants.

The report highlights work that's being done to stop polluted runoff from getting into waterways throughout the state.

With the help of the grants, local municipalities have implements over 20 different practices that are designed to control pollution and planning for storm water.

Some of those practices included streambank stabilization, barnyard runoff control systems, and storm water erosion plans.

"These grants provide a cost sharing to help farmers and municipalities keep sediment and nutrients out of the water ways and our drinking water," said Joanna Griffin, who is the runoff management grants program coordinator with the DNR.

In the 2020 the DNR received 68 grant applications and awarded 45 grants that totaled $7,785,961 going towards projects that started in January of this year.

More information about the Targeted Runoff Management Grant Program can be found here, and more information about the Urban Nonpoint Source and Storm Water(UNPS&SW) Management Program can be found here.

The deadline for the 2022 grant cycle is April 15.