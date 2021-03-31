Closing date for Wausau Center Mall announced

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau Center Mall will close during the week ending Saturday, April 10.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. (WOZ) is the owner of the mall and says the transformation of the property will start in May.

The first phase of demolition is expected to start May 2021. HOM Furniture and the two parking ramps adjacent to the mall will stay open.

“The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. will continue to work closely with our community partners, such as the City of Wausau, Wausau River District, the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and the downtown business community to ensure a collaborative process as we move through our next steps in our collective efforts to build the Best Small City in America,” said Dave Eckmann,

President of WOZ Inc.

Many stores have already closed or moved to new locations outside of the mall.

WOZ says it plans to turn the property into an urban hub with housing, boutique retail, hospitality and gathering spaces.