Myanmar junta makes ceasefire offer, but not to protesters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s junta has has announced a unilateral one-month ceasefire for April, but with an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations. That’s a clear reference to the mass movement that has held daily nationwide protests against its power seizure in February. The announcement comes after combat with some of the ethnic minority armed organizations that maintain a strong presence in their border areas. More than a dozen groups for decades have sought greater autonomy from the central government, sometimes through armed struggle. The anti-coup movement has been seeking an alliance with the ethnic minority armed groups to boost pressure on the junta.