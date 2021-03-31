7 convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven pro-democracy advocates have been convicted for organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019, as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent. The seven activists include media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid Jimmy Lai, as well as 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement. The group of activists are being convicted for their involvement in a protest held on Aug. 18, 2019. Organizers of the protest say that 1.7 million people marched that day in protest of a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.