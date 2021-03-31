5 Thai activists indicted over alleged attempt to harm queen

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand have indicted five pro-democracy activists on changes of attempting to harm the queen during a street demonstration last October in which some protesters shouted slogans critical of the monarchy. Queen Suthida was not in any evident danger in the incident, which occurred when a limousine carrying the queen and the king’s son passed through a small crowd of protesters mixed with supporters of the royal family. The charge carries a penalty of 16-20 years in prison. The five deny any wrongdoing. The pro-democracy movement includes reform of the monarchy as one of its core demands.