Volkswagen changing it’s name to ‘Voltswagen?’

(CNN) — Volkswagen of America is looking at making a name change.

The automaker says it is switching from Volkswagen to “Voltswagen.” The move is supposed to reflect the company’s new push towards electric vehicles.

Volkswagen has already changed it’s official Twitter page.

“Volts-wagen” will also appear in ads and on the chrome badges on the back of the company’s electric cars. But the automaker the says the new name will not show up on it’s gasoline-powered vehicles.

Some question the move since it comes just days before April first, also known as April fool’s day.

Fake press releases and pranks are a staple of the unofficial holiday, but for now it appears the name change is no joke.