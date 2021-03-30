UConn soccer player facing aggravated sexual assault charge

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a UConn men’s soccer player, already facing domestic violence charges, was arrested Monday in New York and will be charged with sexual assault when he is returned to Connecticut. They say an investigation by the University of Connecticut Police Department found that Ziyad Fekri, a native of Morocco, was responsible for a number of violent assaults against a woman at UConn over the course of a month, which including two sexual assaults at knifepoint. His attorney, John Ritson, says Fekri, who has been suspended from the team, looks forward to fighting the charges in court.