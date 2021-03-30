Toddler gets surprise from UPS truck drivers

(CNN) -- A little boy out in California has spent the last few months charming UPS drivers that he and his mom see on their daily jogs.

Marco is a huge fan of the big brown delivery trucks and he has made that known to the drivers.

While it will be awhile until Marco is big enough to drive one, the UPS workers stepped up and gifted him a miniature truck of his own!

Marco said he loves the UPS trucks so much that he now has UPS clothing: a little uniform and pajamas.