The goat that stole Wausau’s heart finds a home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Two weeks ago a baby goat roaming Wausau stole the community's heart.

Now, the goat has a name and we know a little more about her story.

Gwendolyn is now in the hands of SoL Criations Farm Sanctuary, who posted an update about her on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Prior to her discovery outside of an animal hospital, Gwendolyn was reportedly left in a strangers yard with a hand written note that said.

"Hi, my name is Gwendolyn, A good friend of mine rescued me from the BBQ grill. Because where I live, people love to eat baby goats. If you give me a chance, I will love you lots and lots. I don’t take up much room and I am used to being outside. I might cry for a while because I miss the other goats. I am weaned and eat dry food and hay. Love,Gwendolyn p.s. my Mommy was only 19” tall and my Daddy was only 21” tall so I am going to be little. Please don’t send me back. I don’t want anyone to eat me."

After her escape Gwendolyn spent some time at the Wausau Police Department, Humane Society of Marathon County and the farm of an officer. Only on Monday did she arrive at SoL.

"We couldn’t be happier. She is eating well and just the most precious baby girl," SoL's post reads. "We have a vet appointment this afternoon to make sure all is well and to get a better idea of her age and needs. Welcome to your new life full of love baby girl!"