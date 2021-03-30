Storm Spotter Training Schedule

Do you enjoy watching thunderstorms develop and move across the sky? Do you want to help public safety by reporting severe hazards such as hail, high winds, heavy rain, and funnel clouds? Do you have the time and ability to drop what you are doing during potential severe weather situations and go out into the field and monitor conditions? If so, then you would probably be a good candidate to go through a National Weather Service severe weather spotter training course.

They are offering a number of free virtual courses this year led by instructors from the National Weather Service. They also have self-paced online courses you can complete at your convenience. Please check the schedules below to see which one may work for you. Follow through with the instructions to register.

Please click on this link to see the available slots for training sessions from the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Please click on this link to see the available slots for training sessions from the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

For more information on the storm spotter program, including online training materials, brochures and references, please visit: https://www.weather.gov/grb/skywarn

(Virtual) storm spotter training for 2021 starts during Wisconsin's Severe Weather Awareness Week in mid-April!

Each session is expected to last around 60 minutes and are designed in a way to have interaction with NWS Green Bay meteorologists, and a chance to ask them your severe weather-related questions!

This year, NWS Green Bay will host 6 virtual "standard" spotter training sessions, and 2 advanced spotter training sessions. You only need to attend one session to become a storm spotter. A certificate will be sent to attendees shortly after the end of the session.

The Standard spotter training sessions are designed to teach you about severe weather safety, climatology, and the information you need to share a storm report with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Thank you very much for considering helping out your community in this way!