School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

WASHINGTON (AP) — Students who make plans to attack schools show the same types of troubled histories as those who carry them out. A U.S. Secret Service study released Tuesday shows the students were badly bullied, often suffered from depression with stress at home and exhibited behavior that worried others. The report finds that if other students, teachers and the community are aware of these behaviors, they can work to prevent school shootings. The study by the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center is a twist on the study of school shootings. The group analyzed 100 students responsible for plotting 67 thwarted attacks nationwide from 2006 to 2018 in K-12 schools.