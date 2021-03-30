Rizzo returning to MLB Network as contributor on ‘High Heat’

Alanna Rizzo is returning to MLB Network and will be a regular contributor on Christopher Russo’s “High Heat” show. Rizzo spent two seasons with MLB Network before going to SportsNet LA, where she spent seven seasons as a reporter and host for the network’s coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers. She announced earlier this year that she was leaving to be closer to family on the East Coast. Rizzo will provide news and commentary during “High Heat”, which airs weekdays in the early afternoon. She said the biggest challenge of the new job will be getting up to speed on teams outside of the NL West.