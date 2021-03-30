Rhinelander Airport expands services to Chicago

RHINELANDER,Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport announces new services from Chicago O'Hare, and it's expected give a boost to tourism.

"It's euphoric," said Matthew Leitner, Director of Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport.

The announcement came Tuesday, that after over two years of work, United Airlines will begin offering daily flights to-and-from Chicago O'Hare International Airport seasonally.

The flights touching-down from July 1 to September 30, connecting the Northwoods to the world.

"Minneapolis with Delta and Chicago with United as hubs, if you look at the spokes emanating from those two hubs, we have the planet pretty well covered," said Leitner.

The flight will arrive in the mid-morning and will only around an hour-long. This making travel from Chicago to Rhinelander much more convenient. As there was no straight shot from O'Hare prior.

Making it easier to stay connected to a vital population to the Northwoods.

"Tourism from northern Illinois is a half a billion dollar industry concerning the Northwoods, and 170,000 people come here on an annual basis," said Leitner.

"I think people forget sometimes that the Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport services all of us in the Northwoods," said Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director of Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.

Westfahl says the addition will bring a big bump to tourism.

"Chicago is by-and-large our bread and butter when we're talking travel and tourism," said Westfahl.

Westfahl also says this may attract more businesses, which means they will need to accommodate.

"We're going to have to have more car rental opportunities, there's going to have to be some infrastructure change," said Westfahl.

The overall feeling, is this new partnership's potential is sky's the limit.

And if all goes well more could be on the way.

"More destinations, more flights, etc. More offerings at this facility," said Leitner.



According to airport officials, ticket sales are expected to be available for purchase on Saturday.