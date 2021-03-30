Probe underway, day after cargo ship freed in Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts have boarded a colossal container ship that had been stuck sideways for nearly a week in the Suez Canal before it was dislodged. Questions are swirling about the incident that had shaken the global shipping industry. A canal pilot says engineers are looking for damage and trying to determine the cause of its grounding. The Ever Given was in the Great Bitter Lake on Tuesday, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal after salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-length vessel. The ship, stuck sideways in a narrow stretch of the canal, halted traffic and clogged a most vital waterway.