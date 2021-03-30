Police: meth lab, thousands of needles discovered in Langlade Co. garage

LANGLADE, Wis. (WAOW) — The Langlade County Sheriff's Office say a man is in custody after a search warrant execution led to the discovery of a "one pot" methamphetamine lab.

That lab was located in a garage of a residence in Wolf River.

The Sheriff's Office and Antigo Police Department initially executed the warrant, later calling in members of the Wisconsin State Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR).

According to a press release, removed more than 60 one-pot methamphetamine production vessels, as well as chemicals, fuels, medications and other items used in production.

Police say thousands of hypodermic needles were located throughout the property. All of the hazardous waste and other potentially dangerous methamphetamine-related items were removed by CLEAR and the garage condemned by the Langlade County Health Department.

The suspect, identified only as a 39-year-old man, was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Langlade County Jail on recommended charges that include multiple drug charges, bail jumping and child neglect, among others.

Another resident is being referred for criminal charges to include maintaining a drug trafficking place.