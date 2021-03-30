Packers keeping TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the team has re-signed both Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster. The 36-year-old Lewis has spent the last three seasons in Green Bay after playing 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lewis caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns while starting 15 games last season and operating primarily as the Packers’ blocking tight end. Lancaster has made 18 starts over the last three seasons