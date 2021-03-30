Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A sledding gold medalist at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. Court documents show James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday. Shea’s attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching. Bautista says the 52-year-old Shea plans to plead not guilty. The Associated Press isn’t identifying the relationship of the alleged victim to Shea to protect the child’s identity.