(WAOW) -- Matt Berlin, a wrestler at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point, has been named the WIAC Wrestler of the Year for the second year in a row.

Berlin is from Oak Creek. He went 8-0 on the year and was the WIAC Champion at 133.

Berline went undefeater last year as well with a 32-0 season. He holds a 92-25 record in four years of competitions with the Pointers.