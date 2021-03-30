Lawsuit targets Virginia’s policies on transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A faith-based conservative group has filed a lawsuit challenging Virginia’s new state guidelines on the treatment of transgender students in public schools. The lawsuit alleges that the policies violate parental child-rearing rights and students’ rights to freely exercise their religion. It was filed Tuesday by The Family Foundation of Virginia and a parent from Hanover County. It asks the court to send the model policies back to the state Department of Education to revise them. The suit alleges that the department failed to adequately respond during a public comment period to complaints that the policies violate the constitutional rights of students, teachers and parents.