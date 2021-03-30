Hundreds of migrants set out from Honduras, dreaming of US

CORINTO, Honduras (AP) — A few hundred Honduran migrants set out for the Guatemalan border before dawn Tuesday in hopes of eventually reaching the United States, but by Tuesday afternoon they had largely dispersed. Other recent caravans have been broken up by Guatemalan authorities and this relatively small one appeared to dissolve before reaching the Guatemala border on a day that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei about migration. Young men and women, as well as families toting small children, walked along a busy six-lane road heading out of San Pedro Sula early Tuesday.