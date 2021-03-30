Governor Evers holds live session on transportation and infrastructure

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers held the third of six live sessions talking about his proposed budget for 2021-2023.

The topic of Tuesday's live session was transportation and infrastructure.

The governor touched on fixing roads and bridges, investing in transit and transportation as well as expanding access to broadband.

'That's why my budget includes major investments for our major highway projects and brings the state's bi-annual budget investment in general transportation aids for cities, villages, towns, and counties to the highest level ever," the governor said

More funding for roads is included in the way of $565 million in both federal and state funds for the major highway program to continue working on projects throughout the state.

The governor held previous sessions talking about economic recovery and opportunity and healthcare.