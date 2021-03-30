Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt

MADRID (AP) — Catalan separatist politician Pere Aragonès has failed to win a simple majority in the northeastern region’s assembly, in his second attempt in less than a week to become the regional chief. Junts per Catalonia, a center-right pro-independence party abstained in Tuesday’s vote after failing to reach an agreement with Aragonès’ left-wing republican ERC party on how to proceed with efforts to break away from Spain. Regional lawmakers will now have two months to agree on other viable candidates for the region’s top position or they will need to hold another election. The wealthy region of 7.5 million Catalan and Spanish speakers remains deeply divided.