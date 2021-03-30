EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s home affairs commissioner is meeting with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the EU’s migration policies as inhumane. The continent’s southern countries, which have found themselves as the main entry point for migrants, have long called for a more equitable distribution of asylum-seekers and more solidarity from other EU countries. The EU commissioner will also meet the Greek migration minister again on Tuesday after visiting Lesbos and Samos with him on Monday.