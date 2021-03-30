Congressman Tom Tiffany holds listening session in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Seventh District Congressman Tom Tiffany held a listening session Tuesday evening in Wausau.

The session gave the congressman a chance to hear from his constituents on the issues they believe are important.

Questions ranged from COVID-19 and the recently passed relief bill to the problems at the southern border.

"With a range of issues people were asking here everything from immigration and the border crisis, in regards to the stimulus bill, gun control. There's just a whole range of issues people want to talk about," Tiffany said.

Tiffany also announced during the listening session that he will be making a visit to the southern border next week.

The congressman says he plans to hold more listening sessions through out the area he represents in the future.