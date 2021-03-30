Bill in Washington state would ban private immigration jail

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill aimed at shutting down one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails. Led by majority Democrats, the the state Senate voted 28-21 Tuesday in favor of the measure that would ban for-profit detention centers in the state. The measure already passed the House and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who opposes for-profit detention centers. The 1,575-bed Northwest detention center in Tacoma is operated by the GEO Group under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it’s the only for-profit detention facility in the state. The bill would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until 2025.