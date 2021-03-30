Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced his first slate of nominees to serve on federal courts and for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The list released by the White House early Tuesday includes Black, Muslim and Asian American Pacific Islander candidates among the nine women and two men. Biden calls it a “trailblazing slate” of nominees. The White House says the nominees reflect Biden’s belief that the federal courts should reflect the “full diversity of the American people.” Former President Donald Trump leaned heavily on white men to fill judicial vacancies.