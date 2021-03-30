Area lawmakers present plan for how to use $3.2 million federal stimulus fund

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area lawmakers say they're disappointed with Governor Tony Evers' decision to veto a bill allowing legislative oversight of federal COVID-19 funds.

Several gathered in Wausau Tuesday to give their plans for what to do with the $3.2 billion Wisconsin will be receiving.

Some of that includes supporting small businesses, aid for everyday households and expanding broadband access.

Representative Patrick Snyder (R-Schofield) said while they agree with some of Governor Evers' plans for the money, they feel he's not doing enough.

"When it comes to small businesses, we agreed with that. But we want to make sure we get a little bit more definition of where it's going, how it's going to help, making sure the one's hit hardest are going to rebound from this." he said.

Snyder said a lawsuit was not off the table, but says he hopes to be able to sit down and come to an agreement with the governor before it comes to that.