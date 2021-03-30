Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man who led deputies on pursuit

QUINCY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is the subject of a domestic abuse incident and also led deputies on a chase.

Officials say they responded to a residence shortly before midnight on Tuesday for a report of domestic abuse and a bond violation.

The victim told deputies a man by the name of Christopher Duff had shown up at the residence, violating a no contact order with the victim. Duff and the victim got in to an altercation that turned physical resulting in the victim suffering injuries.

Duff fled the scene before deputies arrived.

While deputies were on scene, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle Duff fled in drove past the residence.

Once it was confirmed Duff was the driver, a traffic stop was initiated. He refused deputies commands to exit the vehicle and began yelling at them through driver's side window.

Duff then fled from deputies heading south on County Highway Z with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour. Deputies continued the pursuit until he crossed into Juneau County.

Deputies in Juneau County later located Duff and initiated a pursuit. However they were unable to apprehend him.

Christopher Duff is wanted on the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct(Domestic)

Criminal Damage to Property(Domestic)

Battery(Domestic)

Criminal Trespass to Dwelling(Domestic)

Felony Bail Jumping X10

Knowingly Flee an Officer

If you see Duff or know where he is you're asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (608)-339-3304 or your local law enforcement agency.

They ask that you don't attempt to apprehend Duff if you see him.