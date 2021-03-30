11 new deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 17.4% fully vaccinated

(WKOW) — Wisconsin is reporting 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

This brings the total reports of those who have died from the virus in the state to 6,612.

The state also reports 588 positive COVID-19 tests and 3,163 negative results. The state has confirmed a total of 576,632 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. Only 6,612 of those are still considered to be active.

DHS also reported 65 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 227 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down three from the day prior.

Of those, 58 are in the ICU, down eight from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Monday, a total of 2,753,146 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 29.7 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 17.4 percent of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.