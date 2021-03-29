Wisconsin reports 296 new COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases and 2,887 negative test results.

This brings the total of confirmed cases to throughout the pandemic to 576,044. Of those, DHS only considers 6,483 of those as still being active.

The state also reports another three deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 6,601.

DHS also reported 30 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 230 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 11 from the day prior.

Of those, 66 are in the ICU, up seven from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,720,952 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 29.3 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 17.2 percent of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.