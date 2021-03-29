Wind Advisory until MON 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Strongest wind gusts west of the Mississippi River.

* WHERE…Southwest into central Wisconsin, north central and

northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down. High profile vehicles may be

difficult to drive, especially on west to east roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

