Vietnam veterans honored with lapel pin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The veterans weekly cup of coffee group honored and thanked Vietnam War veterans Monday afternoon for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Veterans received a commemorative pin.

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive a pin.

"We're celebrating today and we're meeting with and presenting, thanking, and honoring veterans from the Vietnam War that come in to our meeting today," said Mike Heilman the director of the weekly cup-of-coffee group.

Symbolism

Eagle: The eagle represents courage, honor, and dedicated service to out nation. As one of the most recognizable and notable American symbols, it is emblazoned with distinction on numerous military insignia.

Blue Circle: The color blue matches the canton of the American Flag and signifies vigilance, perseverance, and justice. The circle shape and blue color also match the official seal of the Commemoration.

Laurel Wreath: A time-honored symbol representing victory, integrity, and strength.

Stripes: The stripes behind the eagle represent the American flag.

Stars: The six stars represent who served, sacrificed, and fought alongside one another: Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

The message on the back of the pin" "A Grateful Nation

Thanks and Honors You" is embossed on the back, closet to the heart of the wearer. Also, the official name of the Commemoration is included to remind each veteran that this is a national initiative, and this lapel pin is the nation's lasting memento of thanks.

If you weren't able to attend Monday's event, the group will hold another meeting at Denny's once it's safe to do so, more information on how you can acquire a pin can be found here.