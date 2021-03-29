US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s looking at “additional actions” that the United Nations might take to respond to North Korea’s recent missile tests. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield wasn’t specific about what those actions might entail. But she noted that the U.N. sanctions committee met last week and would likely do so again soon. The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold closed-door discussions on North Korea on Tuesday. On Monday, North Korea accused the UN of a “double standard” over its reaction to the launches, warning of serious consequences.