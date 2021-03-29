UN, Canada, Jamaica spearhead action to prevent debt crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief and the prime ministers of Canada and Jamaica are urging far bolder action to prevent a debt crisis. They are calling for an extension of the moratorium on debt repayments and urgent cash liquidity for developing countries so they can respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in economic recovery. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that a debt crisis will have the greatest impact on the poorest people in the most vulnerable countries. But he adds that it can’t be confined to a region or country, saying that “there have been credible forecasts of losses of global output in the trillions of dollars.”