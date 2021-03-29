Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A series of airstrikes by Myanmar’s military along the country’s border has raised concerns that more villagers might flee to neighboring Thailand in large numbers, adding a new dimension to an already volatile crisis. The strikes in areas populated predominantly by ethnic Karen people represent another escalation in the increasingly violent crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests of its Feb. 1 coup. On Saturday, more than 100 people were killed in and around demonstrations throughout the country. Dave Eubank of the Free Burma Rangers said Myanmar aircraft carried out three strikes overnight Sunday. Strikes over the weekend sent about 2,500 people into Thailand. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said Monday his government is preparing for a possible influx of people.