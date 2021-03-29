Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An early Republican candidate has announced plans to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Kelly Tshibaka has led the Alaska Department of Administration since early 2019. She says she is running for Alaskans who believe government is “of the people, by the people and for the people.” State Republican Party leaders recently voted to censure Murkowski, who is widely seen as a moderate, for her impeachment vote against former President Donald Trump. Murkowski when speaking to reporters in Alaska last month did not directly say if she would seek re-election next year.