Georgia’s new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits

5:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law have issued fresh calls to boycott some of the state’s largest businesses. Leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgia are sending a letter to 90,000 parishioners. The letter calls for a boycott of Georgia’s largest companies if they don’t speak out more forcefully against the law. The pressure comes a day after a group of advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the law. A lawsuit filed Sunday asks a judge to find that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it.

Associated Press

